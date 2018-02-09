Friday Night Fish Fry 2/9/2018

Friday, February 9, 2018 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Banamassa – Walkin’ Blues
  • —–
  • Johnny Winter – Hideaway
  • Magic Slim – I’m Mad
  • Eric Clapton – I’m Tore Down
  • —–
  • Mannish Boys – Can’t Make a Livin’
  • John Mayall – 2401
  • Robert Cray – Smokin’ Gun
  • —–
  • Howlin’ Wolf – Wang Dang Doodle
  • Brownie McGhee – Blues Singer’s Prayer
  • Buddy Guy – She Got the Devil in Her
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – Ice Pick
  • Duwayne Burnside and The Mississippi Mafia – Gotta Pretty Woman
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Strong Man Holler
  • —–
  • Fatback Deluxe – The Sun Shines Down
  • The Breeze Kings – Be My Rider
  • Eddie Tigner – CC Rider
  • —–
  • Buddy Moss – Red River
  • Lola – Back Door
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Late Bus Blues
  • —–
  • Bukka White – Shake Em’ on Down
  • Sunnyland Slim – The Sun Is Going Down
  • Robert Johnson – Sweet Home Chicago
  • —–
  • Skip James – Cypress Grove Blues
  • Pinetop Perkins – Ida B
  • Piano Red – Dr. Feelgood
  • —–
  • Townes Van Zandt – Brand New Companion
  • Alfred Lewis – Friday Moan Blues
  • JJ Cale – I Got the Same Old Blues