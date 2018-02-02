Friday Night Fish Fry 2/2/2018

Friday, February 2, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Black Keys – Ten Cent Pistol
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Honeybee
  • Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
  • J.B. Hutto – Please Help
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
  • The Mannish Boys – Low Down Feeling
  • Scott Morgan – Something About You
  • —–
  • Furry Lewis – On The Road Again
  • Blind Willie McTell – Dying Crapshooter’s Blues
  • Fred McDowell – Levee Camp
  • —–
  • The War and Treaty – Mother’s Chile
  • Memphis Slim – Blues Brew
  • Bob Dylan and the Band – Long Distance Operator
  • —–
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Never Make Your Move Too Soon
  • Tinsely Ellis – Hey Hey Baby
  • The Cazanovas – No Fool Like an Old Fool
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – Jelly Roll
  • Joe McGuinness – Payday
  • The Wood Brothers – River Takes the Town
  • —–
  • DeFord Bailey – Davidson County Blues
  • Bessie Smith – Them “Has Been” Blues
  • Willie Dixon and the Big Three Trio – If the Sea Was Whiskey
  • —–
  • Junior Kimbrough – Work Me Baby
  • Sugaray Rayford – Southside of Town
  • Pinetop Perkins – Rockin’ The Boogie