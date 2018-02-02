Friday Night Fish Fry 2/2/2018
- The Black Keys – Ten Cent Pistol
- —–
- Muddy Waters – Honeybee
- Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
- J.B. Hutto – Please Help
- —–
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
- The Mannish Boys – Low Down Feeling
- Scott Morgan – Something About You
- —–
- Furry Lewis – On The Road Again
- Blind Willie McTell – Dying Crapshooter’s Blues
- Fred McDowell – Levee Camp
- —–
- The War and Treaty – Mother’s Chile
- Memphis Slim – Blues Brew
- Bob Dylan and the Band – Long Distance Operator
- —–
- Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Never Make Your Move Too Soon
- Tinsely Ellis – Hey Hey Baby
- The Cazanovas – No Fool Like an Old Fool
- —–
- Delta Moon – Jelly Roll
- Joe McGuinness – Payday
- The Wood Brothers – River Takes the Town
- —–
- DeFord Bailey – Davidson County Blues
- Bessie Smith – Them “Has Been” Blues
- Willie Dixon and the Big Three Trio – If the Sea Was Whiskey
- —–
- Junior Kimbrough – Work Me Baby
- Sugaray Rayford – Southside of Town
- Pinetop Perkins – Rockin’ The Boogie