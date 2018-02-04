Circadian Rhythms 04.02.18

Sunday, February 4, 2018 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

On this show we delve a bit into some UK garage/DnB & Jazz fusions and Jackson and I are still very unprofessional on air. Hope you enjoy this weeks show

  1. Finesse – KRS
  2. Words to Say – Urbandawn
  3. Feelin’ I Never Had – Motive
  4. Variations on a Theme – Geode
  5. Spare Change – Dave Owen
  6. Conducta X Jorja Smith – Finally Found (On my Mind Remix)
  7. Love Doesn’t Grow in Massachusetts – Mitch Geist
  8. Dreaming of Fiji – Trashbat
  9. Pariah – Braxton Cook (Kiefer remix)
  10. Snova – Pat Metheny
  11. Stompthatflo – Slakah The Beatchild feat Spek Won
  12. Making Time (feat Phone,Choklate) – Zo!
  13. After The Storm (feat Tyler The Creator, Bootsy Collins) – Kali Uchis
  14. Islands – Freddie Joachim
  15. Between Us – Tek.Lun
  16. Too Young To Go Steady – John Coltrane Quartet