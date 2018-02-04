Circadian Rhythms 04.02.18
On this show we delve a bit into some UK garage/DnB & Jazz fusions and Jackson and I are still very unprofessional on air. Hope you enjoy this weeks show
- Finesse – KRS
- Words to Say – Urbandawn
- Feelin’ I Never Had – Motive
- Variations on a Theme – Geode
- Spare Change – Dave Owen
- Conducta X Jorja Smith – Finally Found (On my Mind Remix)
- Love Doesn’t Grow in Massachusetts – Mitch Geist
- Dreaming of Fiji – Trashbat
- Pariah – Braxton Cook (Kiefer remix)
- Snova – Pat Metheny
- Stompthatflo – Slakah The Beatchild feat Spek Won
- Making Time (feat Phone,Choklate) – Zo!
- After The Storm (feat Tyler The Creator, Bootsy Collins) – Kali Uchis
- Islands – Freddie Joachim
- Between Us – Tek.Lun
- Too Young To Go Steady – John Coltrane Quartet