Circadian Rhythms 01.25.2018
Tracklist:
- Confidently lost – Sabrina Claudio
- Looking Forward – J-Louis
- Rock Yo Body – Monte Booker
- Frontin – Pharrell (Zikomo remix)
- Deep Inside – Hardrive (The Dub)
- I wish (J Dilla & Nujabes Birthday Tribute) – Nehzuil
- Saturday Love – Jarreau Vandal (jael remix)
- Royal Jelly – Evil Needle & Sivey
- Pour – Matt Deguia
- Home – JD Reid feat Jvck James & Venna
- See How it Goes – Kay Franklin
- Luvsick (intro) – Killer Bee
- Higher – AJMW
- Huron River Drive – Shigeto
- Hours without u – Mr Carmack & Matt Segal
- If I Ever Fall In Love – Mawkard Private Jet Blend
- Water No Get Enemy – Fela Kuti (KableK remix)
- .Wake Up – Callum Connor
- Love Doesn’t grow in Massachusetts – Mitch Geist
- Home (remix) – Snoh Alegra feat Logic
- Slow wave – Sivey
- I aint got you – Alicia Keys.