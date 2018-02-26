Circadian Rhythms 01.25.2018

Monday, February 26, 2018 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Tracklist:

  1. Confidently lost – Sabrina Claudio
  2. Looking Forward – J-Louis
  3. Rock Yo Body – Monte Booker
  4. Frontin – Pharrell (Zikomo remix)
  5. Deep Inside – Hardrive (The Dub)
  6. I wish (J Dilla & Nujabes Birthday Tribute) – Nehzuil
  7. Saturday Love – Jarreau Vandal (jael remix)
  8. Royal Jelly – Evil Needle & Sivey
  9. Pour – Matt Deguia
  10. Home – JD Reid feat Jvck James & Venna
  11. See How it Goes – Kay Franklin
  12. Luvsick (intro) – Killer Bee
  13. Higher – AJMW
  14. Huron River Drive – Shigeto
  15. Hours without u – Mr Carmack & Matt Segal
  16. If I Ever Fall In Love – Mawkard Private Jet Blend
  17. Water No Get Enemy – Fela Kuti (KableK remix)
  18. .Wake Up – Callum Connor
  19. Love Doesn’t grow in Massachusetts – Mitch Geist
  20. Home (remix) – Snoh Alegra feat Logic
  21. Slow wave – Sivey
  22. I aint got you – Alicia Keys.