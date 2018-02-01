A Bit Off Broadway February 1, 2018

Thursday, February 1, 2018 | Posted in Playlists by Gwen Kvasnicka

Featuring Alex and Bryce, the cast of Dramatech Theatre’s upcoming performance of Constellations.

Assassins – Everybody’s Got the Right (Sondheim Song of the Week)

A Chorus Line – What I Did For Love
Pippin – Glory
The Book of Mormon  – I Am Africa

Godspell – Beautiful City
Dear Evan Hansen – For Forever
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Sibella

35mm – On Monday
Mamma Mia – Money, Money, Money
Wicked – Popular

A New Brain – Gordo’s Law of Genetics
Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 – Pierre

The Band’s Visit – Welcome to Nowhere

Bryce, Alex, Gwen, and Jack!

 