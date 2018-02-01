A Bit Off Broadway February 1, 2018
Featuring Alex and Bryce, the cast of Dramatech Theatre’s upcoming performance of Constellations.
Assassins – Everybody’s Got the Right (Sondheim Song of the Week)
A Chorus Line – What I Did For Love
Pippin – Glory
The Book of Mormon – I Am Africa
Godspell – Beautiful City
Dear Evan Hansen – For Forever
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Sibella
35mm – On Monday
Mamma Mia – Money, Money, Money
Wicked – Popular
A New Brain – Gordo’s Law of Genetics
Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 – Pierre
The Band’s Visit – Welcome to Nowhere