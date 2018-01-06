The Desoto Hour 1/6/18

Saturday, January 6, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

First show of 2018!

Let your resolution be looking at this list.

Benny Goodman

    Farewell Blues
    It Had to Be You
    Louise
    Whispering
    Bach Goes to Town
    I’ll Always Be in Love With You
    >Undecided
    We’ll Never Know

Glenn Miller

    The Angels Came Thru
    Under Blue Canadian Skies
    The Cowboy Serenade (While I’m Rollin’ My Last Cigarette)
    You and I
    Adios
    It Happened in Sun Valley
    I’m Thrilled
    The Kiss Polka

Sam Most

    Scroobydoo
    I Hear a Rhapsody
    The Night We Called It a Day
    A Cuss Called Coss
    Eullalia
    Notes to You
    There Will Never Be Another You

Count Basie

    One o’ Clock Jump
    Moten Swing
    Study in Brown
    Dinah
    Good Morning Blues

Lester Lanin

    The Sweetest Sounds
    A Lot of Livin’ to Do

Ray Conniff

    Never on Sunday
    Stella by Starlight

Andre Kostelanetz

    Lullaby of Broadway
    I Wish You Love

Charlie Barnet

    Afternoon of a Moax
    The Reverie of a Moax
    Leapin’ at the Lincoln
    Echoes of Harlem
    Lament for a Lost Love