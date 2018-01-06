The Desoto Hour 1/6/18
First show of 2018!
Let your resolution be looking at this list.
Benny Goodman
- Farewell Blues
It Had to Be You
Louise
Whispering
Bach Goes to Town
I’ll Always Be in Love With You
>Undecided
We’ll Never Know
Glenn Miller
- The Angels Came Thru
Under Blue Canadian Skies
The Cowboy Serenade (While I’m Rollin’ My Last Cigarette)
You and I
Adios
It Happened in Sun Valley
I’m Thrilled
The Kiss Polka
Sam Most
- Scroobydoo
I Hear a Rhapsody
The Night We Called It a Day
A Cuss Called Coss
Eullalia
Notes to You
There Will Never Be Another You
Count Basie
- One o’ Clock Jump
Moten Swing
Study in Brown
Dinah
Good Morning Blues
Lester Lanin
- The Sweetest Sounds
A Lot of Livin’ to Do
Ray Conniff
- Never on Sunday
Stella by Starlight
Andre Kostelanetz
- Lullaby of Broadway
I Wish You Love
Charlie Barnet
- Afternoon of a Moax
The Reverie of a Moax
Leapin’ at the Lincoln
Echoes of Harlem
Lament for a Lost Love