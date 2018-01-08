slow riot 1/8/18: slip down to touch
alarma man — sweden sweden
charlottefield — paper dart
rites of spring — persistant vision
drive like jehu — new math
rodan — the everyday world of bodies
bitch magnet — goat-legged country god
chavez — the guard attacks
shipping news — untitled w/ drums
turing machine — bleach it black
zeni geva — dead sun rising
korekyojinn — swan dive
koenjihtakkei — vissqaguell
clever girl — elm
lite — hunger
mouse on the keys — leviathan
oshwa — old man skies
stuck in november — polyrhythmic synth jazz simulation
tabar — go dingoes
tangled hair — yeah… it does look like a spider
te’ — 音の中の
the physics house band — teratology
toe — two moons