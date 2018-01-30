slow riot 1/29/18: ionian luminaries stiffen and flux
bastro and codeine — a l’ombre de nous + produkt
exhaust — cardboard box dumpster round back is full
exhaust — put my ashes in a used yogurt container and chuck me off the back porch
waawe — krankweich
cole — tropic of cancer
broughton’s rules — anechoic horizon
one mile north — in 1983 he loved to fly
please dance hell bear — my
cats and cats and cats – happiness for lola
clarissa explains it all — edamame
monster machismo — moonshine mashbomb
covet — ares
oshwa — grar
toe — the future is now
uchu conbini — tobira
unwound — terminus