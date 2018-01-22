slow riot 1/22/18: hot wax from the wick; my burning heart
gybe! – providence
the seven mile journey – through the alter ego justifications
yndi halda – dash and blast
the seven mile journey – simplicity has a paradox
/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\
\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/
roy montgomery – the passage of forms
aix em klemm – the girl with the flesh colored crayon
ruido/mm – penhascos, desfiladeiros e outro sonhos de fuga
imelda marcos – painting of skeletal goats grinding their teeth
waking aida – jilted surfers
zefs chasing cara – these two timelines now an
zefs chasing cara – l.erkan urkan
f o t o g r a m s – proyecciones e interiores
lift to experience – with crippled wings