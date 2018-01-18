Shillelagh Law – January 18, 2018

Thursday, January 18, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • An Spailpin Fanach – Teada
  • An Spailpin Fanach – Dervish
  • Hiedigan’s Fancy – Chieftains
  • Bonny Light Horseman – Planxty
  • Bony on the Isle of St. Helena – Uncle Earl
  • Isle of St. Helena – Liz Hanley
  • Isle of St Helena – Uncle Earl
  • As I Roved Out – Toucan Dubh
  • As I Roved Out – Altan
  • Sound the Pibroch – Murder the Stout
  • Ghost Ship Baltimore – Fighting Jamesons
  • Banks of Newfoundland – Siobhan Miller
  • Ni Ni La – Solas
  • The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Tommy Makem
  • Loch Lomond – Peter Hollens
  • Loch Lomond- Runrig