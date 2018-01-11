Shillelagh Law -January 11, 2018
- Finnegan’s Wake – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- The Spanish Lady – The Dubliners
- Rattling Bog – Corries
- The Ramblin Pitchfork/The Bride’s Jigs – Cherish the Ladies
- Rare Old Mountain Dew – Orthodox Celts
- Alligator Arms – Gaelic Storm
- The Man with One Kidney/The Spy Czar – John Doyle and Liz Carroll
- Nancy Whiskey – Gaelic Storm
- As I Roved Out – Planxty
- Whiskey is the Life of Man – Bellowhead
- Calin Rua – Dervish
- Pastures of Plenty – Solas
- Breton Set – Lunasa
- Wha Wadna Fecht for Charlie – Murphy’s Empty Shot