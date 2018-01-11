Shillelagh Law -January 11, 2018

Thursday, January 11, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Finnegan’s Wake – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • The Spanish Lady – The Dubliners
  • Rattling Bog – Corries
  • The Ramblin Pitchfork/The Bride’s Jigs – Cherish the Ladies
  • Rare Old Mountain Dew – Orthodox Celts
  • Alligator Arms – Gaelic Storm
  • The Man with One Kidney/The Spy Czar – John Doyle and Liz Carroll
  • Nancy Whiskey – Gaelic Storm
  • As I Roved Out – Planxty
  • Whiskey is the Life of Man – Bellowhead
  • Calin Rua – Dervish
  • Pastures of Plenty – Solas
  • Breton Set – Lunasa
  • Wha Wadna Fecht for Charlie – Murphy’s Empty Shot