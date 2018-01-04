Psych-Out! Playlist for January 3, 2018

Thursday, January 4, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Psych-Out!, Shows by Curtis Stephens
  1. Mark McGuire – The Invisible World (A Young Persons Guide)
  2. Can – Yoo Doo Right (Live 1971-1977)
  3. Harmonia – Arabesque (Live 1974)
  4. Makoto Kawabata & Geoff Leigh – Spacial Roots, Pt. 1 (Spacial Roots)