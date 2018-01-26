Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 26th (“Report From K-12”) Episode 370
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_370.mp3
“The Next Big Thing” by the Dictators
Interview with Tim Nielson (Marietta High School)
File this set under LB1613 .I3 I4:
“Rock and Roll High School” by the Ramones
“Dignified and Old” by the Modern Lovers
Continued interview with Tim Nielson
File this set under HV9104 .S3:
“Some Kinda Love” by the Velvet Underground
“Ease Your Feet Into the Sea” by Belle and Sebastian
Continued interview with Tim Nielson
File this set under Z675 .S3 G565:
“Watch Me Jumpstart” by Guided by Voices
“Snowball in Hell” by They Might Be Giants
” 63″ ” by the Private Pageant
“Totally Wired” by The Fall
