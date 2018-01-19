Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 19th (“The Snow Days”) Episode 369
“Haze Maze” by Fuzz
“Kick Out the Jams” by MC5
“Immigrant Song (alternate mix)” by Led Zeppelin
“Play With Fire” by Rolling Stones
“Blender” by Miami Dolphins
“Hong Kong Garden” by Siouxsie and the Banshees
“Status People” by The Groundhogs
“Friction” by Television
“I’ve Changed” by Chuck Berry
