Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 12th (“Data Visualization”) Episode 368
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_368.mp3
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Do You See What I See” by the Hunters and Collectors
Interview with Ximin Mi (Georgia Tech librarian)
File this set QA76.9.I52 Y85:
“Can’t You See” by the Countdowns
“Solar Revelations” by Monkeywrench
Continued interview with Ximin Mi
File this set under PS3612.A36 A6:
“Belief Possibility” by Laser Background “Digital Power” by Le Cassette
Continued interview with Ximin Mi
File this set under Q175 .K29:
“Try” by Soccer Mommy
“Take Me To The Pilot” by Elton John
“Now I Understand” by the Proper Ornaments
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Ask Me Who I Was,” on Friday, January 19th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/