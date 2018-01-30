Goldsoundz – January 30, 2018
Poppies – “Dumb Advice”
RALPH TV – “Taxi Boy”
Sports Coach – “Stretching”
Paul Cherry – “Like Yesterday”
Sad Fish – “Nights”
Slow Pulp – “Bundt Cakes”
Kero Kero Bonito – “Fish Bowl (Frankie Cosmos Remix)”
Sidney Gish – “Sophisticated Space”
Fazerdaze – “Lucky Girl”
Sorcha Richardson – “Ruin Your Night”
Animals in the Attic – “Take Care”
Early Eyes – “Coffee”
Pro Teens – “Feather Boy”
Romantic States – “Barren Idol”
Crying – “Patriot”
Heavy Hawaii – “Creep House”
HOLY – “Heard Her”
Pictured: HOLY