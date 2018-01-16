Goldsoundz – January 16th, 2018
Nana Grizol – “Mississippi Swells”
Oliver Tree – “All I Got”
The Palms – “All4You”
Walker Lukens – “Don’t Wanna Be Lonely (Don’t Wanna Leave You Alone)”
Loma – “Relay Runner”
Jay Som – “Pirouette”
Life Without Buildings – “New Town”
Ian and the Ekonomy – “M7”
Joy Again – “Kim (Censored)”
Rostam – “Bike Dream”
Tennis Club – “Wendy”
Club Night – “Well”
Champagne Superchillin’ – “Fragment”
Hideous Sun Demon – “Hard Out”
Bee Bee Sea – “D.I. Why Why Why”
High Sunn – “Will I See You Tomorrow”
Pictured: Joy Again