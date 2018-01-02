Girl Rock – January 2nd, 2018

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Zeya Luo

Happy Accidents – A Better Plan

See Through Dresses – Haircut
Remember Sports – Tiny Planets
Breakfast Muff – Magic Carpet

Peaness – Ugly Veg
Wild Ones – Paia
Oh Pep! – The Race

AdriAnne Lenker – We Were Young
Hand Habits – yr heart
My Bubba – Big Bad Good

Mosquito Coast – Let’s Be Friends
Black Honey – Dig
The Buildings – The Doom Squad

Quilt – Roller
Slingshot Dakota – Lewly Weds
Hospitality – I Miss Your Bones
Land of Talk – Yes You Were

The Nighttime Adventure Society – Last Song