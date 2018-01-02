Girl Rock – January 2nd, 2018
Happy Accidents – A Better Plan
See Through Dresses – Haircut
Remember Sports – Tiny Planets
Breakfast Muff – Magic Carpet
Peaness – Ugly Veg
Wild Ones – Paia
Oh Pep! – The Race
AdriAnne Lenker – We Were Young
Hand Habits – yr heart
My Bubba – Big Bad Good
Mosquito Coast – Let’s Be Friends
Black Honey – Dig
The Buildings – The Doom Squad
Quilt – Roller
Slingshot Dakota – Lewly Weds
Hospitality – I Miss Your Bones
Land of Talk – Yes You Were
The Nighttime Adventure Society – Last Song