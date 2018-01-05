Friday Night Fish Fry 1/5/2018

Friday, January 5, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Caldonia
  • Howlin Wolf – Goin’ Down Slow
  • Buddy Guy – Feels Like Rain
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
  • L.A. Blues Alliance – TV Mama
  • The Mannish Boys – You Dogged Me
  • —–
  • The War and Treaty – Mother’s Chile
  • Sleepy John Estes – I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead
  • Fred McDowell – The Train I Ride
  • Sunnyland Slim – Depression Blues
  • —–
  • Mudcat – The Mess is On
  • Delta Moon – Shake Em On Down
  • Sean Costello – Sail On
  • —–
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Get Out On The Floor
  • The Wood Brothers – Tried and Tempted
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – Honey Hush
  • Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
  • Kirk Fletcher – Blues For Antone
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – It’s My Own Fault
  • The Black Keys – Girl Is On My Mind