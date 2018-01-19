Friday Night Fish Fry 1/19/2018
- Pinetop Perkins – Got My Mojo Working
- —–
- Eden Brent – Blues All Over
- Super Super Blues Band – The Red Rooster
- John Lee Hooker – I’m Mad Again
- —–
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Feelin’ Good
- Bill Blue – Brand New Man
- The Jimmy Dawkins Band – Feel So Bad
- —–
- Roy Buchanan – I’m Evil
- Big Bill Morganfield – Boogie Child
- Taj Mahal – Queen Bee
- Lightnin Hopkins – Walk a Long Time
- —–
- Tinsley Ellis – Highwayman
- The Cazanovas – Cryin Time
- Sean Costello – No Half Steppin’
- —–
- Eddie Tigner – Shake Rattle and Roll
- Buddy Moss – Pushin’ It
- Lola – Bad Whiskey
- —–
- Son House – Preachin Blues
- Sleepy John Estes – Who’s Been Tellin’
- Cora Mae Bryant – Empty Room Blues
- —–
- Junior Kimbrough – Lonesome In My Home
- Canned Heat – Terraplane Blues
- Son Seals – Tell it to Another Fool