Friday Night Fish Fry 1/12/2018

Friday, January 12, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
  • Sugaray Rayford – When It Rains it Pours
  • Joe Bonamassa – Burning Hell
  • Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
  • The Black Keys – Grown So Ugly
  • Magic Slim – The Sky is Crying
  • Marshall Tucker Band – Everyday I Have the Blues
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
  • R.L. Burnside – My Babe
  • Louisiana Red – Driftin’
  • JB Hutto – Lula Belle’s Here
  • Tinsley Ellis – Harder To Find
  • J.T. Speed – Fire Down Below
  • Sean Chambers – Too Much Blues
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • Fatback Deluxe – Rat Now
  • Motor City Josh and the Big Three – Early Worm
  • Odetta – Chilly Winds
  • Etta Baker – One Dime Blues
  • Beverly “Guitar” Watkins – Late Bus Blues
  • Bukka White – I Am in the Heavenly Way
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Third Degree
  • Professor Longhair – Tipitina
  • Pinetop Perkins – Rockin’ The Boogie