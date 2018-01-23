Freaker’s Ball | #84 | 2018 January 23
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“Walkin’ Blues”
“Get Out of My Life, Woman”
“I Got a Mind to Give Up Living”
|The Butterfield Blues Band
|East-West
|1966
|“Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)”
“I Cheat the Hangman”
“Precis”
“Rainy Day Crossroad Blues”
“I Been Workin’ on You”
“Double Dealin’ Four Flusher”
|The Doobie Brothers
|Stampede
|1975
|“We Have Heaven”
“South Side of the Sky”
|Yes
|Fragile
|1972
|“In the City”
“Sounds of the Street”
“Non-Stop Dancing”
“Time for Truth”
|The Jam
|In the City
|1977