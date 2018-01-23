Freaker’s Ball | #84 | 2018 January 23

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists, Shows by Joshua Bowling
Song Artist Album Year
“Walkin’ Blues”

“Get Out of My Life, Woman”

“I Got a Mind to Give Up Living”

 The Butterfield Blues Band East-West 1966
“Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)”

“I Cheat the Hangman”

“Precis”

“Rainy Day Crossroad Blues”

“I Been Workin’ on You”

“Double Dealin’ Four Flusher”

 The Doobie Brothers Stampede 1975
“We Have Heaven”

“South Side of the Sky”

 Yes Fragile 1972
“In the City”

“Sounds of the Street”

“Non-Stop Dancing”

“Time for Truth”

 The Jam In the City 1977