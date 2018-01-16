Freaker’s Ball | #83 | 2018 January 16

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists, Shows by Joshua Bowling

Why don’t we listen to the voices in our heart? ‘Cause then I know we’d find we’re not so far apart.

The Freaker’s Ball with the Illustrious Mac Pitts

Song Artist Album Year
“The Wizard”

“Traveller in Time”

“Easy Livin'”

“Poet’s Justice”

“Circle of Hands”

 Uriah Heep Demons and Wizards 1972
“Width of a Circle” David Bowie The Man Who Sold the World 1970
“Refugee”

“And I Dream”

“Dreamland”

“Walking in the Line”

 The Savage Rose Refugee 1971
“Question”

“How Is It (We Are Here)”

 The Moody Blues A Question of Balance 1970