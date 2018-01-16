Freaker’s Ball | #83 | 2018 January 16
Why don’t we listen to the voices in our heart? ‘Cause then I know we’d find we’re not so far apart.
The Freaker’s Ball with the Illustrious Mac Pitts
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“The Wizard”
“Traveller in Time”
“Easy Livin'”
“Poet’s Justice”
“Circle of Hands”
|Uriah Heep
|Demons and Wizards
|1972
|“Width of a Circle”
|David Bowie
|The Man Who Sold the World
|1970
|“Refugee”
“And I Dream”
“Dreamland”
“Walking in the Line”
|The Savage Rose
|Refugee
|1971
|“Question”
“How Is It (We Are Here)”
|The Moody Blues
|A Question of Balance
|1970