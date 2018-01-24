Crush #45 – Tweegaze
Ecstasy of Saint Teresa – What’s
Pure Morning – Stirling
The Magnetic Fields – Xavier Said
Black Tambourine – Throw Aggi Off The Bridge
Rocketship – Carrie Cooksey
The Bilinda Butchers – The Lover’s Suicide
The Radio Dept. – Against The Tide
The Field Mice – White
Sharesprings – I Love To See You (Daydreaming Me)
The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart – Gentle Sons
Eric’s Trip – Belly
Another Sunny Day – Anorak City
Some Gorgeous Accident – Blush
Biff Bang Pow! – She Never Understood
Henry’s Dress – Sally Wants
Tiger Trap – My Broken Heart