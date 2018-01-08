Circadian Rhythms 01.07.18

Monday, January 8, 2018 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

We’re back on air! We apologize for the hiatus but it’s good to be back. As usual, we’re bringing you an eclectic mix of Jazz, Hip-Hop and all the beautiful vibes in between.

  1. Seasons (feat Analogue Escape) – Robert Glasper
  2. Na Boca do Sol – Arthur Verocai
  3. Gongin – Greybox
  4. Gas Pedal – Sage The Gemini (Daniel Ness remix)
  5. Deep Down Body Thrust – N.E.R.D
  6. Africa Dream – Reflection Eternal
  7. Brazillian Skies – Bill Summers
  8. Explosive Lady – Wantigga
  9. Mood Swing feat Talib Kweli – Asheru
  10. Celebrate Life! – Elaquent
  11. Violence – Abhi//Dijon
  12. Easily, I Forget – Alfa & Emmavie
  13. Chef E Dubble – Terrace Martin Presents The Pollyseeds
  14. Got The Soul – AFTA-1
  15. 6/4 Jam – Jaco Pasotrius
  16. Dreamscapes – Sam Gellaitry