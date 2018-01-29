54-46 Playlist 1/29/18
Dennis Bovell – Lovers Rock
Dennis Brown – No More Will I Roam
John Holt – Police in Helicopter
Israel Vibration – Unseen Bullet
The Meditations – Rootsman Party
The Mighty Diamonds – Wicked a Fight
Linval Thompson – Dread Are the Controller
Mikey Dread – Dread Combination
Keith Hudson – Michael Talbot Affair
Stephen Marley – Lonely Avenue
Queen Ifrica – Keep it to Yourself
Jah9 – Unafraid
Burning Spear – Slavery Days
The Skatalites – Funkey Funkey Reggay
The Revolutionaries – Kunta Kinte Dub