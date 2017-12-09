The Desoto Hour 12/9/17
Hope you’re keeping warm!
“Ice” of you to stop by!
Vince Guaraldi Trio
- Skating
O Tannenbaum
John Coltrane
- Giant Step
Ornette Coleman
- Lonely Woman
Eddie Harris
- Listen Hear
Joe Zawinul
- In a Silent Way
Kevin Jarrett
- Pardon My Rags
Jean-Luc Ponty
- Egocentric Molecules
Benny Goodman
- Lucky (You’re Right, I’m Wrong)
Rattle and Roll
Swing Angel
All the Cats Join In
Oh, Baby!
Fly-By-Night
Put That Kiss Back Where You Found It
Art Hodes Trio
- I’ve Found a New Baby
Four or Five Times
Erroll Garner
- Yesterdays
Loot to Boot
Gaslight
Sweet Lorraine
Frankie Carle & His Orchestra
- Semper Fidelis
The Trolley Song
Stars in Your Eyes
A Little Consideration
I’d Rather Be Me
Whistler’s Mother-in-Law
Ted Lewis
- Wear a Hat With a Silver Lining
Just Around the Corner
Down the Old Church Aisle
The Sweetheart of Sigma Chi
Three O’Clock in the Morning