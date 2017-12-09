The Desoto Hour 12/9/17

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Hope you’re keeping warm!

“Ice” of you to stop by!

Vince Guaraldi Trio

    Skating
    O Tannenbaum

John Coltrane

    Giant Step

Ornette Coleman

    Lonely Woman

Eddie Harris

    Listen Hear

Joe Zawinul

    In a Silent Way

Kevin Jarrett

    Pardon My Rags

Jean-Luc Ponty

    Egocentric Molecules

Benny Goodman

    Lucky (You’re Right, I’m Wrong)
    Rattle and Roll
    Swing Angel
    All the Cats Join In
    Oh, Baby!
    Fly-By-Night
    Put That Kiss Back Where You Found It

Art Hodes Trio

    I’ve Found a New Baby
    Four or Five Times

Erroll Garner

    Yesterdays
    Loot to Boot
    Gaslight
    Sweet Lorraine

Frankie Carle & His Orchestra

    Semper Fidelis
    The Trolley Song
    Stars in Your Eyes
    A Little Consideration
    I’d Rather Be Me
    Whistler’s Mother-in-Law

Ted Lewis

    Wear a Hat With a Silver Lining
    Just Around the Corner
    Down the Old Church Aisle
    The Sweetheart of Sigma Chi
    Three O’Clock in the Morning