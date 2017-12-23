The Desoto Hour 12/23/17

Saturday, December 23, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Happy Holidays from the Desoto Hour!

Let it snow (again?)!

Vince Guaraldi Trio

    Christmas Is Coming

Benny Goodman

    Idaho
    My Little Cousin
    Time on My Hands (You in My Arms)
    Fiesta in Blue
    The Count

Ray Anthony

    Birth of the Blues

Pat Longo

    When You’re Smiling

Keith Williams

    Sunrise Serenade

Johnny Catron

    Rapid Transit

Steve Hideg

    Stella by Starlight

Abe Most

    Put on a Happy Face

Bob Crosby & His Orchestra

    South Rampart Street Parade
    More Than Ever
    Little Rock Getaway
    It’s Wonderful
    You’re an Education
    Sugar Foot Strut

The Ink Spots

    If I Didn’t Care
    We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me)
    My Prayer
    Whispering Grass (Don’t Tell the Trees)
    It’s Funny to Everyone But Me
    I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire

Ziggy Elman

    Three Little Words
    Judy’s Eyes
    Lover Come Back to Me
    Zaggin’ With Zig
    Body and Soul
    Samba With Zig

Artie Shaw & His Gramercy Five

    Dr. Livingston, I Presume
    Scuttlebutt
    Keepin’ Myself for You
    Special Delivery Stomp

Frank Sinatra

    Jeepers Creepers
    Taking a Chance on Love
    Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas