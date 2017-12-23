The Desoto Hour 12/23/17
Happy Holidays from the Desoto Hour!
Let it snow (again?)!
Vince Guaraldi Trio
- Christmas Is Coming
Benny Goodman
- Idaho
My Little Cousin
Time on My Hands (You in My Arms)
Fiesta in Blue
The Count
Ray Anthony
- Birth of the Blues
Pat Longo
- When You’re Smiling
Keith Williams
- Sunrise Serenade
Johnny Catron
- Rapid Transit
Steve Hideg
- Stella by Starlight
Abe Most
- Put on a Happy Face
Bob Crosby & His Orchestra
- South Rampart Street Parade
More Than Ever
Little Rock Getaway
It’s Wonderful
You’re an Education
Sugar Foot Strut
The Ink Spots
- If I Didn’t Care
We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me)
My Prayer
Whispering Grass (Don’t Tell the Trees)
It’s Funny to Everyone But Me
I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire
Ziggy Elman
- Three Little Words
Judy’s Eyes
Lover Come Back to Me
Zaggin’ With Zig
Body and Soul
Samba With Zig
Artie Shaw & His Gramercy Five
- Dr. Livingston, I Presume
Scuttlebutt
Keepin’ Myself for You
Special Delivery Stomp
Frank Sinatra
- Jeepers Creepers
Taking a Chance on Love
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas