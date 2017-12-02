The Desoto Hour 12/2/17

Saturday, December 2, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Grab a handful!

Artie Shaw & His Gramercy Five

    Cross Your Heart
    The Sad Sack
    My Blue Heaven
    Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
    The Grabtown Grapple

Billie Holiday

    What a Little Moonlight Can Do

Mongo Santamaria

    La Bamba

Percy Faith

    Thunderball

Bobby Hackett

    Blue Moon

Les & Larry Elgart

    Downtown

Andre Kostelanetz

    Semper Fidelis

Benny Goodman

    Honeysuckle Rose
    Body and Soul
    Avalon
    The Man I Love

Frank Sinatra

    Get Happy
    All of Me
    How Could You Do a Thing Like That to Me
    Why Should I Cry Over You
    Sunday
    Just One of Those Things

The New Glenn Miller Orchestra

    Caribbean Clipper
    Polka Dots and Moonbeams
    Perfidia
    Rockin’ the Bass
    Home on the Range
    Take the “A” Train

Vince Guaraldi Trio

    Christmas Time Is Here