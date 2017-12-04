slow riot 12/4/17: we will not be remembered.
cul de sac — virgin among cannibals + …his teeth got lost in the mattress…
pram — in dreams you too can fly
early day miners — a common wealth
jessamine — royal jelly eye cream
jessica bailiff — for you
dissolve — high on upper street
fly pan am — partially sabatoged distraction
rachel’s — all is calm
gowns — mercy springs
hungry ghosts — nothing has to happen
blueneck — low
storm&stress — the sky’s the ground, the bombs are plants, and we’re the sun, love
windsor for the derby — nico
boxhead ensemble — requiem
dilute — alphabet