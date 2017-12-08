Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 8th (“The Material Oomph”) Episode 365
Clip from Nanovation
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Cold Wave” by the Daisies
Interview with David Sax, author of The Revenge of Analog
File this set HB615 .S3137:
“Hold Me Now” by the Rumors
“More Real” by the Necessaries
“Things I Hold” by the Knife Pleats
Continued interview with David Sax
File this set under B105.S45 B65:
“SWLABR” by Cream
“Concrete” by Jonny Concrete
“Um Um Um Um Um” by Major Lance
Continued interview with David Sax
File this set under Z1561.V8 V87:
“Library Books” by Upsidedowncat
“Your Record Collection” by the Heavenly Creatures
“Everything comes Together” by the Paul and John
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Gone in a Flash,” on Friday, December 15th!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/