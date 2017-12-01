Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 1st (“The Mailbag”) Episode 364
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_364.mp3
Clip from Monty Python
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Who Will Know” by Paul Ngozi
Interview with Philip Burrus
File this set HE6311:
“Mailman Bring Me No More Blues” by Buddy Holly
“The Letter” by the Box Tops
“No Letter in the Mail” by Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys
Continued interview with Philip Burrus
File this set under PS3615.T893 A6:
“Questions” by Buffalo Springfield
“I Don’t Know” by Tennessee Ernie Ford
Continued interview with Philip Burrus
File this set under HV8079.B62 Y36:
“Edge of the Envelope” by Cupid Car Club
“What’s He Building in There?” by Tom Waits
“Mail” by Morphine
“Mailman” by Soundgarden
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Revenge of Analog” on Friday, December 8th!
