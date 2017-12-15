Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 15th (“Homestar Runner, Gone in a Flash”) Episode 366
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_366.mp3
Clip from Homestar Runner
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Because it’s Midnight” by LIMOZEEN
Interview with Mike and Matt Chapman (The Brothers Chaps)
File this set Z701.3 .C65:
“The System is Down” by Strongbad
“Give Life Back to Fhqwhgads” by Daft Punk vs Strong Bad (as mixed by DJ Arique)
“Hip Hop Dance” by Coach Z
Continued interview with The Brothers Chaps
File this set under T385 .S62282:
“Tropical Lazor Beams” by Homestar Runner and TMBG
“Flash” by Queen
“Cool Tapes” by Marzipan
Continued interview with The Brothers Chaps
File this set under sbemail.exe:
Excerpt from “Hugs Not Drugs” by The Tall Boys
Excerpt from “Run To You” by Lou Barlow
Excerpt from “To Love Somebody” by Mule
Excerpt from “Theme from Midnight Cowboy” by The Cows
Excerpt from “Conquistadors” by The Great Lakes
Excerpt from “Everyday Shoes” by Verbena
“Trogdor” by Strongbad
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, our annual LITSmas special, on Friday, December 22nd!
