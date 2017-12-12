Mode 7 – 12/10/17
|
The Funk n Click Show
Severed – The Wilds [Battle]
Freaky Awesome – Theme Song
Mega Man 7 – Junk Man
Kirby Canvas Curse – Volatile Volcano
Super Mario Odyssey – Main Theme / Fossil Falls
Hiveswap: Act 1 – Table for Tooth
Dropsy – In the Court of the Junkyard King
Peace, Death – Main Menu
Papers, Please – Victory
The Secret of Monkey Island – Ghost Ship Shuffle
Lethal League – Headbangeren
Rocket League – Hard Buzz
Pyre – In the Flame
League of Legends – World Championship 2017
ARMS – Temple Ground
Buck Bumble – Title Screen
Jet Set Radio Future – Teknopathetic
Bendy and the Ink Machine – Gospel of Dismay
Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure – Heavy Metal
The World Ends with You – O-Parts