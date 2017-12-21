Lost In Oscillation – Thursday, December 21
~ Setlist from this Thursday’s synth-funk/disco/boogie special with emphasis on archival releases ~
Letta Mbulu – Nomalizo – Morning
Ahmed Malek – Tape 19.11 – Habibi Funk
Peter Abdul – Don’t You Know – Soundway Records (from the comp. Doing It In Lagos)
Stephen Encinas – Disco Illusion – Invisible City Editions
Joanne Wilson – Gotta Have You (Whiskey Barons’ Rework) – Cultures of Soul Records
Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer – Soundway Records
Tommy Mandel – Only Lover (w/ Zenobia Conkerite) – Invisible City Editions
Pasteur Lappe – Na Real Sekele Fo Ya – Disques Esperance
Lord Smity – Calypso Disco – Invisible City Editions
Richenel – Autumn – Music From Memory
Professor Rhythm – Leave Me Alone – Awesome Tapes From Africa