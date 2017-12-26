Goldsoundz – Decemeber 26th, 2017
Omni – “Southbound Station”
Petite League – “Pulling Teeth”
MISS WORLD – “Put Me In A Movie”
Winter – “Jaded”
High Sunn – “Joy of Romace”
Sobs – “Catflap”
Subsonic Eye – “Cosmic Realignment”
Hoops – “On Top”
Jay Som – “Baybee”
Yucky Duster – “Elementary School Dropout”
(Sandy) Alex G – “Powerful Man”
Greeting Committee – “She’s A Gun “
Arkells Knocking – “At The Door”
Illuminati Hotties – “(You’re Better) Than Ever”
ANIMA! – “Blood”
Absofacto – “Light Outside”
Superorganism – “Something for Your M.I.N.D.”
