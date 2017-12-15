Friday Night Fish Fry 12/15/2017
- Paul Nelson – Christmas Tears
- —–
- Lightnin’ Hopkins – Born in the Bottoms
- Louisiana Red – Cotton Pickin’ Blues
- R.L. Burnside – Greyhound Bus Station
- —–
- Duwayne Burnside – Gotta Pretty Woman
- Cedric Burnside & Lightnin’ Malcolm – World Full of Trouble
- Joe Bonamassa – Just Got Paid
- —–
- Jeff Healey – Shake Rattle and Roll
- Sugaray Rayford – Stuck For a Buck
- Jimi Hendrix – Hear My Train a Coming
- Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
- —–
- Delta Moon – Higher Ground
- Roger “Hurricane” Wilson – Done Somebody Wrong
- Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Gangster’s Blues
- —–
- Sean Costello – Talk to your Daughter
- The Breeze Kings – Up the Country
- Tinsley Ellis – Seven Years
- —–
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Wall of Denial
- LA Blues Alliance – Money Honey
- John Lee Hooker – Cold Chills
- —–
- Muddy Waters – Deep Down in Florida
- Howlin Wolf – You Can’t Be Beat
- Buddy Guy – Best Damn Fool