Friday Night Fish Fry 12/1/2017

Friday, December 1, 2017 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Bonamassa – Walking Blues
  • —–
  • Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
  • JB Hutto – I Feel So Good
  • The Black Keys – All Hands Against His Own
  • —–
  • Paul Butterfield Band – Slow Down
  • Johnny Winter – Hideaway
  • Otis Rush – Feel So Bad
  • —–
  • James “Blood” Ulmer – Dead Presidents
  • Snooks Eaglin – Trouble in Mind
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Poor Boy
  • The Mannish Boys – You Don’t Love Me
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – All Your Love (I Miss Loving)
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • Mudcat – Rattlesnake
  • —–
  • Joe McGuinness – Payday
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • Tinsley Ellis – Cut You Loose
  • —–
  • Brownie McGhee —  St. James Infirmary
  • Etta Baker – One Dime Blues
  • Rev. Gary Davis – Lost Boy in the Wilderness
  • —-
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
  • Catfish Keith – Way Down in Texas
  • —–
  • Carey Bell – Black Eyed Peas