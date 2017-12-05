Freaker’s Ball | #81 | 2017 December 5

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists, Shows by Joshua Bowling

Image result for against the wind

You remember Uncle Joe, he was the one afraid to cut the cake.

Freaker’s Ball

Song Artist Album Year
“Put on the Greatful Dead”

“Outlaws for In-Laws”

“Tacha’s Lament”

“Brighter Day”

“Colorado Coolaid”

“Denny’s Dream”

 Moon Dog Okie Extremist 1978
“Castle Walls”

 Styx The Grand Illusion 1977
“Against the Wind”

“Good for Me”

“Betty Lou’s Gettin’ Out Tonight”

“Fire Lake”

“Shinin’ Brightly”

 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Against the Wind 1980
“When the Levee Breaks”

 Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin IV 1971
“With You There to Help Me”

 Jethro Tull Benefit 1970