Freaker’s Ball | #81 | 2017 December 5
You remember Uncle Joe, he was the one afraid to cut the cake.
Freaker’s Ball
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|“Put on the Greatful Dead”
“Outlaws for In-Laws”
“Tacha’s Lament”
“Brighter Day”
“Colorado Coolaid”
“Denny’s Dream”
|Moon Dog
|Okie Extremist
|1978
|“Castle Walls”
|Styx
|The Grand Illusion
|1977
|“Against the Wind”
“Good for Me”
“Betty Lou’s Gettin’ Out Tonight”
“Fire Lake”
“Shinin’ Brightly”
|Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
|Against the Wind
|1980
|“When the Levee Breaks”
|Led Zeppelin
|Led Zeppelin IV
|1971
|“With You There to Help Me”
|Jethro Tull
|Benefit
|1970