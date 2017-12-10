Circadian Rhythms 12.10.17

Sunday, December 10, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Tracklist:

  1. Start Over – Musiq Soulchild
  2. I’ve Always Been – Mobocracy, Mac Ayres, Jack Dine.
  3. Baltimore – Nina Simone
  4. Blowing Smoke (feat Trey Eley) – Carolyn Malachi
  5. Let Me – Atu
  6. Tell Me – Sango
  7. Come Through and Chill – Salaam Remi, Miguel
  8. Michigan – Brockhampton
  9. O.V.E And You and I – Jazzanova
  10. Strasbourg/St. Denis – Roy Hargrove
  11. Letter To Hermione – Robert Glasper and Jewels Remix feat Bilal
  12.  Baby Boy – Childish Gambino
  13. For Love I come – Thundercat
  14. Laveau Dirge Finale – Trombone Shorty