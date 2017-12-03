Circadian Rhythms 12.03.17

Sunday, December 3, 2017 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Follow our playlist to stay up to date on the music that inspires us!

 

Tracklist:

  1. Seascape – Bill Evans Trio
  2. I wish I knew – Wes Montgomery
  3. Quarrel – Moses Sumney
  4. Tema Amores Perros + Atacama (instrumental)  – Gustavo Santaolalla
  5. Siegfried – Frank Ocean
  6. Dune Cuando Comenzo El Dolor – Ely Guerra
  7. The Beginning – Melodiesinfonie
  8. Shadow Man – NoName Gypsy
  9. Something Foreign – Sir feat Schoolboy Q
  10. The End – Yugi Boi
  11. Ess (preview) – Connor Pearson feat Sam Gellaitry
  12. Blue in Green (instrumental) – Antilily + Phonicks
  13. Gangstalude – Christian Sands
  14. Laidback – Uyama Hiroto
  15. ForKendrickFinishTonight – Mr Carmack