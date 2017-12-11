54-46 Playlist 12/11/17 DUB SET
Dennis Bovell and the Dub Band – Dubmaster
Max Romeo – No Loafin’
Roots Radics – Dance of the Vampires
Twilight Circus – Acetate
The Aggrovators – Rocker’s Almighty Dub
Sly Dunbar, The Revolutionaries – Cocaine
Prince Far I, The Arabs – Dub To Africa
Bad Brains, Dr. Know, Darryl Jenifer, Earl Hudson – Jah Love
10 ft. Ganja Plant – Long Time Ago
King Tubby, Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Scratch the Dub Organizer
Dub Syndicate – Time Dub
Bill Laswell – Space-Time Paradox
The Mighty Diamonds – Frosty the Snowman