The Desoto Hour 11/27/17
Happy Thanksgiving from the Desoto Hour!
Here’re some leftovers for you!
The Complete Artie Shaw, Vol. II
- “One Night Stand”
- “One Foot in the Groove”
- “Octoroon”
- “I Poured My Heart Into a Song”
- “When Winter Comes In”
- “All I Remember Is You”
- “Out of Nowhere”
- “I Can’t Afford to Dream”
Atlantic Jazz Anthology Sampler
- “Not Really the Blues” – Shorty Rogers
- “Evidence” – Art Blakey & Thelonious Monk
- “Bags Groove” – Modern Jazz Quartet & Sonny Rollins
- “Stuffy” – Milt Jackson & Coleman Hawkins
Benny Goodman Sextet
- “Lullaby of the Leaves”
- “Temptation Rag”
- “How Am I to Know?”
- “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea”
- “I’ll Never Be the Same”
- “Farewell Blues”
Joe Haymes & His Orchestra, 1932-35
- “Hummin’ to Myself”
- “Lullaby of the Leaves”
- “Is I in Love, I Is”
- “Am I Wasting My Time”
- “There’s Oceans of Love by the Beautiful Sea”
- “Can’t Do Without His Love”
- “Get Cannibal”
- “Here’s a Little Package”
Les Brown – The Jazz Song Book
- “The Claw”
- “Pizza Boy”
- “Let’s Get Away From It All”
- “Love Is Here to Stay”