The Desoto Hour 11/27/17

Saturday, November 25, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Happy Thanksgiving from the Desoto Hour!

Here’re some leftovers for you!

The Complete Artie Shaw, Vol. II

  1. “One Night Stand”
  2. “One Foot in the Groove”
  3. “Octoroon”
  4. “I Poured My Heart Into a Song”
  5. “When Winter Comes In”
  6. “All I Remember Is You”
  7. “Out of Nowhere”
  8. “I Can’t Afford to Dream”

Atlantic Jazz Anthology Sampler

  1. “Not Really the Blues” – Shorty Rogers
  2. “Evidence” – Art Blakey & Thelonious Monk
  3. “Bags Groove” – Modern Jazz Quartet & Sonny Rollins
  4. “Stuffy” – Milt Jackson & Coleman Hawkins

Benny Goodman Sextet

  1. “Lullaby of the Leaves”
  2. “Temptation Rag”
  3. “How Am I to Know?”
  4. “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea”
  5. “I’ll Never Be the Same”
  6. “Farewell Blues”

Joe Haymes & His Orchestra, 1932-35

  1. “Hummin’ to Myself”
  2. “Lullaby of the Leaves”
  3. “Is I in Love, I Is”
  4. “Am I Wasting My Time”
  5. “There’s Oceans of Love by the Beautiful Sea”
  6. “Can’t Do Without His Love”
  7. “Get Cannibal”
  8. “Here’s a Little Package”

Les Brown – The Jazz Song Book

  1. “The Claw”
  2. “Pizza Boy”
  3. “Let’s Get Away From It All”
  4. “Love Is Here to Stay”