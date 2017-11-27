slow riot 11/27/17 – you forgot the top
bark psychosis — scum
theta naught — protector from the sea
this is your captain speaking — weathered
this is a process of a still life — constantly under surveillance
37500 yens — the sullivan’s quartet
time coloumns — summer
fago.sepia — quatorze
tenebre — the story of a boy on a ladder
paul newman — work to do
uzeda — i’m getting older
uzeda — stomp
zu — ostia
russian circles — youngblood
red sparowes — alone and unaware, the landscape was transformed in front of our eyes
the redneck manifesto – weird waters
knot feeded — mastering the mountains
connect four orchestra — 7 inch