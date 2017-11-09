Shillelagh Law – November 9, 2017
- Raglan Road – Dubliners
- Whiskey in the Jar – Luke Kelly
- Waxies Dargle – Sweeney’s Men
- St. Brendan – Christy Moore
- Lisdoonvarna – Christy Moore
- The Banks of the Clyde – Dervish
- Donal Agus Morag – Altan
- Cry of the Celts – Fureys
- Hector the Hero – Gothard Sisters
- Killiecrankie – Corries
- Lay me Down – Solas and Moira Smiley
- Wandering Aengus – Solas and Noriana Kennedy
- My Uncle Dan McCann – Mick Moloney
- Will Ye Go Lassie? – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem