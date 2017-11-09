Shillelagh Law – November 9, 2017

Thursday, November 9, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Raglan Road – Dubliners
  • Whiskey in the Jar – Luke Kelly
  • Waxies Dargle – Sweeney’s Men
  • St. Brendan – Christy Moore
  • Lisdoonvarna – Christy Moore
  • The Banks of the Clyde – Dervish
  • Donal Agus Morag – Altan
  • Cry of the Celts – Fureys
  • Hector the Hero – Gothard Sisters
  • Killiecrankie – Corries
  • Lay me Down – Solas and Moira Smiley
  • Wandering Aengus –  Solas and Noriana Kennedy
  • My Uncle Dan McCann – Mick Moloney
  • Will Ye Go Lassie? – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem