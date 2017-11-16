Shillelagh Law – Nov 16, 2017

Thursday, November 16, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • My Singing Bird – Luka Bloom
  • I Know My Love – The Chieftains and the Corrs
  • He Moved Through the Fair – The Chieftains and Sinéad O’Connor
  • Buachaill On Eirne – Corrs
  • Rattlin Bog – The Irish Descendants
  • The Wild Rover – The Greenland Whalefishers
  • The Auld Triangle – Dropkick Murphys
  • Roddy McCorley – Shane McGowan and the Popes
  • Jimmy Mo Mhile Stor – Dolores Keane
  • Gentle Annie – Tommy Makem
  • Song of the Wandering Angus – Tommy Makem
  • Follow Me Up to Carlow – Fine Crowd
  • Will Ye Go Lassie Go? – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Loch Lomond – Rapalje
  • Boston Burglar – Johnny McEvoy
  • The Fields of Athenry – Irish Moutarde