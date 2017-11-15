Psych Out November 1st 2017
Entirety of “Brown Acid The Third Trip” compilation
artist – song – year
Grand Theft – Scream (It’s Eating Me Alive) – 1970
Cheek – Cold Feet – 1971
Lindholm Brothers – No Time For Last Goodbyes – 1976
Diehard – Heartbreak – 1970
Blown Free – The Wizard – 1982
Factory – Time Machine – 1971
Inside Experience – Be On My Way – 1967
Cold Sweat – Quit Your Feelin’ – 1979
Elliot Black – Highway Song – 1978
First State Bank – Before You Leave – 1975
Flash Beverage – The Train – 1980
Ruby The Hatchet – Nowhere – Ouroboros