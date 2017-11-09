Psych Out! 11/8/2017

Thursday, November 9, 2017 | Posted in Playlists, Psych-Out! by Raoul Rego

Theme of the show was India. Indian and Indian influenced “psychedelic” music.

 

Sun City Girls – 330,003 Crossdressers from Beyond The Rig Veda – CCC

Vibracathedral Orchestra – Dabbling With Gravity and Who You Are – Bombay Stores Disco

Fred Neil — The Many Sides of Fred Neil – Cynicrustpetefredjohn Raga

R.D. Burman – Mehbooba Mehbooa (from the movie “Sholay”)

IIaiyaraaja – Thanimayil (from the movie “Azhage Unnai Aarathikkiren”)

IIaiyaraaja, S.P. Sailaja – Rasiganae (from the movie “Manippoor Maamiyaar”)

IIaiyaraaja  – Mayakkamaa Oru Thayakkamaa (from the movie “Naan Potta Savaal”)

Sun City Girls – 330,003 Crossdressers from Beyond The Rig Veda – Apna Desh (originally written by R.D. Burman)

Robbie Basho – Bonn Ist Supreme – Pava India (live)

John Fahey – The Voice Of The Turtle – A Raga Called Pat (Part IV)

John Fahey – The Yellow Princess – Dance Of The Inhabitants Of The Invisible City of Bladensburg

 