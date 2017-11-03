Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 3rd (“From Romance to Reality”) Episode 362
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“When I Was Young” by the Wood Brothers
File this set D1 .P37:
“Angels” by David Byrne
“Upcountry Blues” by Charlie Parr
File this set under BF637.C5 D86:
“Cindy Incidentally” by the Faces
“Pine Tree” by Dana Falconberry
File this set under CB425 .W52:
“Funeral Singers” by Califone
“Boy Look at What You Can’t Have Now” by Darren Hayman & Emma Kupa
“Have You Seen the Ideal?” by the Baskervilles
