Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 10th (“Whose Data? My Data!”) Episode 363
Intro: “Friction” by Television
“Rain Fall” by Film Noir
Interview with Antti “Jogi” Poikola of Aalto University
File this set HB3722 .H67:
“Hey Big Brother” by Rare Earth
“Do You Want to Hold Me” by Bow Wow Wow
Continued interview with Antti Poikola
File this set under HV6322 .W56:
“Tail Dragger” by Howlin’ Wolf
“I Kill Spies” by Agent Orange
Continued interview with Antti Poikola
File this set under PR6056 .L4 Y68:
“You Only Live Twice” by Nancy Sinatra
“The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret” by Queens of the Stone Age
“I Wanna Make it All Right” by the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
